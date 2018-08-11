English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se: Sonakshi Sinha Like My Daughter, Rekha Old Friend, Says Dharmendra
Before the release of 'Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se' Dharmendra said that being a Jat, he and his family will never step back from making films until they don't become successful in it.
Dharmendra with his sons Bobby Deol and Sunny Deol. (Image: AFP)
Loading...
Veteran actor Dharmendra, who will be seen in his forthcoming release Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se has said that being a Jat, he and his family will never step back from making films until they don't become successful in it.
Dharmendra was interacting with media at the trailer launch of the film along with his co-actors Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Kriti Kharbanda and director Navaniat Singh on Friday in Mumbai.
When asked when he and his sons decided to make the movie, he said: "Our dream was to make this fim. The First part of the franchise worked and the second part was a failure, but we are Jats and we will never step back.
"We keep putting in our efforts until we become successful. That's how we gathered courage to make and complete the film. If you don't chase your dreams, then your life is of no use. So, we hope audience will like our film."
Salman Khan, Rekha and Sonakshi Sinha will feature in recreated version of Dharmendra's iconic song Rafta Rafta in the film along with lead cast.
When asked to share his experience of working with Salman Khan, Rekha and Sonakshi Sinha in the song, Dharmendra said: "I think it is my and my family's karma that whenever I call anybody from the industry, they associate themselves with us. Whenever I need somebody, the entire industry is there for me. Salman himself is very good human being. I love him. He is a wonderful and genuine person.
The actor also praised Sonakshi Sinha and Rekha. "Sonakshi is like my daughter and Rekha is very old friend of mine. We have worked in many films," said Dharmendra.
Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se is an action-comedy film, directed by Navaniat Singh. It is a sequel to the 2013 film, 'Yamla Pagla Deewana 2' and the third installment of Yamla Pagla Deewana film series.
The film stars Dharmendra, Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol and Kriti Kharbanda in lead roles.
It is scheduled for release on August 31.
Also Watch
Dharmendra was interacting with media at the trailer launch of the film along with his co-actors Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Kriti Kharbanda and director Navaniat Singh on Friday in Mumbai.
When asked when he and his sons decided to make the movie, he said: "Our dream was to make this fim. The First part of the franchise worked and the second part was a failure, but we are Jats and we will never step back.
"We keep putting in our efforts until we become successful. That's how we gathered courage to make and complete the film. If you don't chase your dreams, then your life is of no use. So, we hope audience will like our film."
Salman Khan, Rekha and Sonakshi Sinha will feature in recreated version of Dharmendra's iconic song Rafta Rafta in the film along with lead cast.
When asked to share his experience of working with Salman Khan, Rekha and Sonakshi Sinha in the song, Dharmendra said: "I think it is my and my family's karma that whenever I call anybody from the industry, they associate themselves with us. Whenever I need somebody, the entire industry is there for me. Salman himself is very good human being. I love him. He is a wonderful and genuine person.
The actor also praised Sonakshi Sinha and Rekha. "Sonakshi is like my daughter and Rekha is very old friend of mine. We have worked in many films," said Dharmendra.
Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se is an action-comedy film, directed by Navaniat Singh. It is a sequel to the 2013 film, 'Yamla Pagla Deewana 2' and the third installment of Yamla Pagla Deewana film series.
The film stars Dharmendra, Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol and Kriti Kharbanda in lead roles.
It is scheduled for release on August 31.
Also Watch
-
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Talks About Fanney Khan, Being Judged And More
-
Saturday 28 July , 2018
Rajeev Masand Interviews Tom Cruise For Mission Impossible: Fallout
-
Thursday 02 August , 2018
Fanney Khan: Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand On Why You Should Stop Worrying About How You Look
-
Tuesday 31 July , 2018
Akshay Kumar Chats About Gold, Twinkle's New Book And More
-
Friday 20 July , 2018
Is Janhvi Kapoor-Ishaan Khatter Starrer Dhadak As Compelling As Sairat?
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Talks About Fanney Khan, Being Judged And More
Saturday 28 July , 2018 Rajeev Masand Interviews Tom Cruise For Mission Impossible: Fallout
Thursday 02 August , 2018 Fanney Khan: Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand On Why You Should Stop Worrying About How You Look
Tuesday 31 July , 2018 Akshay Kumar Chats About Gold, Twinkle's New Book And More
Friday 20 July , 2018 Is Janhvi Kapoor-Ishaan Khatter Starrer Dhadak As Compelling As Sairat?
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2018) Review: Hottest Laptop in The World, With The Magic of an Intel Core i9
- Every Big Bollywood Producer Wants to Launch Suhana Khan, But Who Will Shah Rukh Khan Pick?
- An Indian Artist is Painting Superman in Thongs to Call Out The Sexism in Comic Books
- Indian-American Comedian Hasan Minhaj to Host New Netflix Talk Show In Historic First
- Akshay Kumar Film Gold Has Own Twitter Emoji Now, Inspired by India's First Olympic Feat
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...