English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se Trailer Has the Deols Looking for Liquor in a Dry State
Watch the trailer of Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se, the third film in the franchise led by Dharamendra, Sunny and Bobby Deol.
Watch the trailer of Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se, the third film in the franchise led by Dharamendra, Sunny and Bobby Deol.
Loading...
The trailer of the third installment in the Yamla Pagla Deewana franchise, Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se, is out. Sunny Deol tweeted out about the trailer today, and wrote, “Ab har jagah honge sirf charche humare kyunki leke aye hai triple fun, Yamla, Pagla aur Deewana tumhare!”
Like the first two films, it stars Dharmendra, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol in key roles. Kriti Kharbanda, paired opposite Bobby, is the new addition to the bandwagon.
Directed by Navaniat Singh, the action-comedy takes us to Gujarat this time. From the trailer, it looks like a compilation of the most iconic bits about the Deols — Sunny punching his ‘dhaai kilo ka haath,’ Bobby romancing girls in true ‘90s style and Dharamendra using his old-world charm. It would be interesting to see whether the audience finds these old ticks amusing enough even now.
The video teases with probable cameos by Shatrughan Sinha and Salman Khan. Khan will also feature alongside Sonakshi Sinha, Rekha and the rest of the film’s cast to shake a leg on the recreation of the iconic song Rafta rafta dekho aankh meri ladi hai, which will most likely be used for promotions.
Shatrughan Sinha will share screen space with Dharmendra after 20 years. On his cameo, he had earlier told IANS: "We are there for one another any time we need each other. Doing that small role in Yamla Pagla Deewana was not something I had to think about. It was a yes even before Dharmendra asked.”
Set to release on August 31, Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se will clash with Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor’s Stree at the box office.
Also Watch
Ab har jagah honge sirf charche humare kyunki leke aye hai triple fun, Yamla, Pagla aur Deewana tumhare! #YPDPhirSeTrailer, Out Now!https://t.co/NqL3KPP0cs@ypdphirse @aapkadharam @thedeol @kriti_official @PenMovies @jayantilalgada @saregamaglobal @SohamRockstrEnt— Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol) August 10, 2018
Like the first two films, it stars Dharmendra, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol in key roles. Kriti Kharbanda, paired opposite Bobby, is the new addition to the bandwagon.
Directed by Navaniat Singh, the action-comedy takes us to Gujarat this time. From the trailer, it looks like a compilation of the most iconic bits about the Deols — Sunny punching his ‘dhaai kilo ka haath,’ Bobby romancing girls in true ‘90s style and Dharamendra using his old-world charm. It would be interesting to see whether the audience finds these old ticks amusing enough even now.
The video teases with probable cameos by Shatrughan Sinha and Salman Khan. Khan will also feature alongside Sonakshi Sinha, Rekha and the rest of the film’s cast to shake a leg on the recreation of the iconic song Rafta rafta dekho aankh meri ladi hai, which will most likely be used for promotions.
Shatrughan Sinha will share screen space with Dharmendra after 20 years. On his cameo, he had earlier told IANS: "We are there for one another any time we need each other. Doing that small role in Yamla Pagla Deewana was not something I had to think about. It was a yes even before Dharmendra asked.”
Set to release on August 31, Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se will clash with Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor’s Stree at the box office.
Also Watch
-
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Talks About Fanney Khan, Being Judged And More
-
Saturday 28 July , 2018
Rajeev Masand Interviews Tom Cruise For Mission Impossible: Fallout
-
Thursday 02 August , 2018
Fanney Khan: Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand On Why You Should Stop Worrying About How You Look
-
Tuesday 31 July , 2018
Akshay Kumar Chats About Gold, Twinkle's New Book And More
-
Friday 20 July , 2018
Is Janhvi Kapoor-Ishaan Khatter Starrer Dhadak As Compelling As Sairat?
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Talks About Fanney Khan, Being Judged And More
Saturday 28 July , 2018 Rajeev Masand Interviews Tom Cruise For Mission Impossible: Fallout
Thursday 02 August , 2018 Fanney Khan: Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand On Why You Should Stop Worrying About How You Look
Tuesday 31 July , 2018 Akshay Kumar Chats About Gold, Twinkle's New Book And More
Friday 20 July , 2018 Is Janhvi Kapoor-Ishaan Khatter Starrer Dhadak As Compelling As Sairat?
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Cows Prevent Real Life Grand Theft Auto, Helps Police Catch Car Thief [Video]
- From Cleaning Houses to Performing at Comedy Clubs: How a Mumbai Bai Became a Star Comedian
- Risky Strategy Brings Fortnite to Galaxy Note 9 And Samsung Phones, While Other Android Users Wait
- Was Told Not to Wear Perfume at Night: Rajkummar Rao on Eerie Experience During Stree Shooting
- Sidharth Malhotra Was Asked If He's Dating Kiara Advani And the Actor Couldn't Stop Blushing; Watch Video
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...