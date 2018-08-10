Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se Trailer Has the Deols Looking for Liquor in a Dry State

The trailer of the third installment in the Yamla Pagla Deewana franchise, Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se, is out. Sunny Deol tweeted out about the trailer today, and wrote, “Ab har jagah honge sirf charche humare kyunki leke aye hai triple fun, Yamla, Pagla aur Deewana tumhare!”Like the first two films, it stars Dharmendra, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol in key roles. Kriti Kharbanda, paired opposite Bobby, is the new addition to the bandwagon.Directed by Navaniat Singh, the action-comedy takes us to Gujarat this time. From the trailer, it looks like a compilation of the most iconic bits about the Deols — Sunny punching his ‘dhaai kilo ka haath,’ Bobby romancing girls in true ‘90s style and Dharamendra using his old-world charm. It would be interesting to see whether the audience finds these old ticks amusing enough even now.The video teases with probable cameos by Shatrughan Sinha and Salman Khan. Khan will also feature alongside Sonakshi Sinha, Rekha and the rest of the film’s cast to shake a leg on the recreation of the iconic song Rafta rafta dekho aankh meri ladi hai, which will most likely be used for promotions.Shatrughan Sinha will share screen space with Dharmendra after 20 years. On his cameo, he had earlier told IANS: "We are there for one another any time we need each other. Doing that small role in Yamla Pagla Deewana was not something I had to think about. It was a yes even before Dharmendra asked.”Set to release on August 31, Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se will clash with Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor’s Stree at the box office.​