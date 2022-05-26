Yamudiki Mogudu to Jwala, Hits Delivered by Chiranjeevi-Ravi Raja Pinisetty Team

Megastar Chiranjeevi’s last film Acharya, which also featured Ram Charan, might have tanked at the box office, but there’s one director he has always delivered hits with. Chiranjeevi and director Ravi Raja Pinisetty have together given seven super hit films so far. Let’s take a look:

Yamudiki Mogudu (1988): The Telugu fantasy film starred Chiranjeevi, Vijayashanti, Radha and Kota Srinivasa Rao. The film was remade in Tamil as Athisaya Piravi in 1990. The film was recorded as an industry hit at the box office and was the highest grossing Telugu film of 1988.

Pratibandh (1990): The Hindi action film featured Chiranjeevi, Juhi Chawla and Rami Reddy. This movie was the Bollywood debut of Telugu star Chiranjeevi. This film was the remake of the Telugu film Ankusam.

Chakravarthy (1987): The Telugu movie starred Chiranjeevi, Mohan Babu, Bhanupriya and Ramaya Krishna. The film was the remake of the Tamil film Gnana Oli.

Aaj Ka Goonda Raj (1992): It is a Hindi language action crime film, featuring Chiranjeevi and Meenakshi Seshadri. The film was a remake of the 1991 Telugu film Gang Leader. This was Chiranjeevi’s second film in Bollywood. The movie was a hit. The film portrayed the concept of exploitation by anti-social elements and the impact of crowd psychology.

S.P. Parasuram (1994): This film revolves around a strict police officer, who tries to go after criminals but ends up as the bodyguard of someone who he jailed in the past. The story was written by P. Vasu and directed by Ravi Raja Pinisetty. Sridevi was the female lead in the film.

Raja Vikramarka (1990): This is a Telugu film, directed by Ravi Raja Pinisetty, featuring Chiranjeevi, Raadhika and Amala. The movie was inspired by the 1988 American film Coming to America.

Jwala (1985): A Telugu language film starred Chiranjeevi in a dual role. Ilaiyaraaja composed music for the film, which was further dubbed in Malayalam as Prathikara Jwala. The movie was remade in Kannada in 1987 as Sathyam Shivam Sundaram.

