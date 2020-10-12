Yankees Broadcaster Curry Missed Playoffs With COVID-19

NEW YORK: YES Network broadcaster Jack Curry missed the New York Yankees postseason after contracting COVID-19.

Curry tweeted a video on Sunday and said he had recovered and would have returned to work for the AL Championship Series starting Sunday had the Yankees advanced.

It was a scary and surreal time, but Im happy to report that Im feeling a lot better, he said.

Curry, 55, has been with the YES Network since 2010 and is a regular on YES pregame and postgame studio shows wrapping around Yankees broadcasts. He was a reporter for The New York Times from 1987-2009.

I took all of the precautious plus 100 more and this virus still found me, he said.

___

