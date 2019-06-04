Yara Greyjoy Actress Has not Seen Game of Thrones Season 8 Because She Did Not Have Internet at Her House

While many fans are still trying to get over the finale of Game of Thrones, one particular actress, goes by the name of Yara Greyjoy in the fantasy series, Gemma Whelan, has admitted that she has not viewed the last season. In an interview with international publication, Digital Spy, Whelan admitted that although her husband has seen it, she has missed out on most of season 8.

The reason for this is not because she was upset with how her character's journey concluded in the final episode, titled Iron Throne, but because she did not have internet at her home.

Whelan was last seen in the final episode as one of the lords of the Seven Kingdoms, while the trial of Tyrion Lannister was taking place. Her intermittent appearances were also a source of major disappointment for the fans. But the fact that Whelan has not seen her part on the screen, makes her unlike the rest of us. Needless to say she knows what goes down in the end.

She said via (digitalspy.com), "I haven't watched the end yet, no. I do know what happens. I came home and my husband was watching it and I saw the final bit but I haven't seen most of the series yet, because we didn't have internet in our house."

About her experience of working in Game of Thrones, she added, "It's hard to quantify – having that on your CV definitely changes things, but in terms of actually that being a tangible thing in your life, it's hard to know. But of course, it really does help."

A prequel to Game of Thrones is currently in development. It is being developed by A Song of Ice and Fire author George RR Martin and screenwriter Jane Goldman. Actress Naomi Watts and Miranda Richardson are a part of the cast of this HBO prequel.

