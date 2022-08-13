Yash Aka Rocky Bhai’s K.G.F: Chapter 2 World Television Premiere Date Announced

Yash aka Rocky Bhai’s K.G.F: Chapter 2 will have its television premiere on August 21 at 5:30 pm. The film, directed by Prashanth Neel, broke a number of records at the box office. It went on to become the second highest-grossing Indian film of all time.

The makers have unveiled a 100-foot poster of the Yash’s KGF in Hyderabad to announce its World Television Premiere. K.G.F: Chapter 2 is slated to premiere on Zee Telugu. While this Prashanth Neel directorial broke many records with its theatrical release, the film is now expected to set new TRP records.

Meanwhile, the Hindi dub of K.G.F: Chapter 2 will soon be premiered on Sony Max. Not so long ago, the television channel, on Instagram, shared the news by releasing the Hindi teaser of the superhit film. “Koi satta, koi jung, koi kohraam isse rok nahi paayega. Sone ke iss vishal saamrajya par ab Rocky hi raaj karega! Stay tuned as ‘KGF Chapter 2’ is coming soon, only on #SonyMAX,” read its caption.

Take a look:



K.G.F Chapter 2 is the second instalment of the 2018 film K.G.F Chapter 1. Alongside Yash, the film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Srinidhi Shetty, Raveena Tandon and Prakash Raj in key roles. Written and helmed by Prashanth Neel, this period action drama follows the life of Rocky, an assassin who must retain his supremacy over his enemies and the government after establishing himself as the new kingpin of the infamous Kolar Gold Fields. Produced on a massive budget of ₹100 crores by Hombale Films, K.G.F Chapter 2 grossed over an astonishing ₹1,000 crores at the box office worldwide.

