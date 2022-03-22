Yash and Neha to Finally Marry With Pari's Blessings in Majhi Tujhi Reshimgathi?

The love track of Yash and Neha in the show Majhi Tujhi Reshimgathi has been on for a while. Yash and Neha love each other. However, Neha’s daughter Pari is not ready to accept him as her father. But, to fans’ delight, Pari has decided to interview Yash. She has said that if Yash passes the exam, she will accept him as her father. After Yash successfully passed the exam, Pari accepted him as her father. Besides, she also granted permission for Yash and Neha’s wedding.

It is almost certain that Yash and Neha will tie the knot soon. Fans are also looking forward to seeing them together. The fans were eagerly awaiting the day, which is finally here.

Even if Yash and Neha’s marriage has been allowed by Pari, it will be interesting to see what decision Yash’s grandfather takes after knowing the truth about Neha. This is, in fact, one of the things that the fans are greatly apprehensive about.

The audience is also worried that Simmi, the antagonist, might interfere with Yash and Neha’s wedding and ruin everything for the fans. Actor Shreyas Talpade is seen in the role of Yash and Prarthana Behere is seen in the role of Neha.

The two are one of the most popular couples on Marathi television. Myra Vaikul, who plays their daughter, is also popular among the viewers. The upcoming track will have lots of Pari-Yash-Neha moments on screen and will be a treat for the fans.

Myra Vaikul, incidentally, is also a social media star and has her own YouTube channel by the name Myra’s World. She also often posts pictures and videos on her Instagram account. She has a huge number of followers both on Instagram and YouTube.

