Yash And Prabhas Join KGF2 Director Prashanth Neel Birthday Bash In Bengaluru

Director Prashanth Neel has gained tremendous popularity in a very short period of time. After delivering two blockbusters, KGF: Chapter 1 and KGF: Chapter 2, Prashanth has become a well-known name across India.

Prashanth Neel’s KGF: Chapter 2 has scripted history with record breaking collections at the box office. The action drama starring Yash collected Rs 1240 crore worldwide.

Recently, Prashanth celebrated his 42nd birthday in Hyderabad. Prashanth’s birthday bash was graced by two superstars, Yash and Prabhas. Hombale Films, the producer of KGF franchise, shared on their Twitter that Prabhas and Yash came together to celebrate the birthday of Prashanth.

“The 2 dynamites of Indian cinema @ThenameisYash and Prabhas came together to celebrate the Showman’s @prashanth_neel birthday. A special gesture for the special one by Darling Prabhas, came all the way from Hyderabad to Bengaluru for the celebration! #HBDPrashanthNeel”, read the tweet from Hombale Films.

Both Yash and Prabhas have taken the South film industry to greater heights and have emerged as genuine pan-India actors. Therefore, Prashanth’s fans are delighted that the two charismatic actors came together to celebrate one of the finest filmmakers of the country.

Recently, Prabhas had posted a heart-warming picture with director Prashanth Neel from the sets of Salaar to wish him a happy birthday. Prabhas shared the picture on his Instagram story and wrote, “Here’s wishing a very Happy Birthday to you @prashanthneel! To happiness and success, always. See you soon! #Salaar.”

Prashanth Neel is directing Prabhas’ next movie, Salaar. Salaar is an action flick that features Prabhas in a dark and violent role. Shruti Haasan plays the female lead. Disha Patani is also playing a pivotal role in the action drama. According to reports, around 30 percent of Salaar has already been shot and the makers are aiming to complete the film by the end of this year.

