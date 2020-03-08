Yash and Radhika Pandit Cancel Birthday Celebrations Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Kannada actor Yash, who is known for his role in KGF: Chapter 1 (2018), recently addressed a media interaction where he said that he cancelled the 35th birthday celebrations of his wife, actress Radhika Pandit due to coronavirus scare. The actor said that it would not be safe to hold a big party with many people, and the family chose to go out instead.

"We are keeping it simple this year. As you all know, it is not advisable to have a big gathering when there is a widespread fear over novel coronavirus outbreak. Normally, there will be a celebration at home, but this time we are going outside," the actor said.

Yash also gave tips for prevention against the deadly disease. "Maintain personal hygiene. We are now being told that 'namaste' is better than a handshake. Please visit a doctor if you are not feeling well. Avoid going to public places," he stated.

The actor also took to Instagram to wish his wife. "Happy birthday to the oldest kid of our home! (sic)" he wrote.

Yash will be next seen in KGF chapter 2, the long-anticipated sequel that will also star Bollywood actors Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon.

