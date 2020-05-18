Yash And Radhika Pandit Pose With Their Kids For a Perfect Family Picture

Kannada actor Yash married actress Radhika Pandit in 2016 and the duo became parents to a baby girl, Ayra in December 2018. The couple was blessed with a son, Ayush, who was born in October 2019.

The family came together to pose for a picture which was shared online. In the loveable click, the doting mother holds the baby boy in her arms while Yash and Ayra look at them with affection.

While Ayra has featured a couple of times on both Yash and Radhika’s social media, the couple made their fans wait for almost six months to give a glimpse of their baby boy.

In the pic, cute Ayra can be seen posing with the toddler.

On April 30, the Masterpiece actor shared the first picture of Ayush on social media. He wrote, “Say hello to my little buddy for life. do give him all your love and blessings (sic).”

Yash, who is best remembered for his performance in the 2018 period-action film K.G.F-Chapter 1, is currently working on its sequel. The movie will be helmed by Prashanth Neel, who directed the first part as well.

For K.G.F-Chapter 2, Srinidhi Shetty and Anant Nag will reprise their roles from the prequel. Bollywood actors Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon will also join the cast. The film is scheduled to hit the theatres on October 23 this year.

