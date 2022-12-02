Yash And Radhika’s Daughter Ayra Turns 4; Actress Pens Lovely Wish For Her ‘Princess’

KGF star Yash and his wife Radhika Pandit are celebrating their daughter Ayra’s 4th birthday on December 2. The beloved daughter of the celebrity couple was born on December 2, 2018. The duo often posts pictures with their kids, daughter Ayra and son Yatharth, on social media. On Ayra’s fourth birthday, Radhika shared a couple of adorable pictures of herself with her bundle of joy on Instagram. Along with posting the pictures, she also penned a heartwarming note for her daughter. “Happy birthday my princess. You light up our world Ayra.”

Yesterday, Radhika Pandit revealed her ‘favourite month’ on Instagram. In addition to uploading a picture of herself, she wrote, “Hello December! My favorite month is here…no brownie points for guessing why!! Too many reasons really.”

Fans flocked to the comments section to guess the reasons. One fan pointed out, “Tomorrow is Ayra’s birthday and 9th December is your anniversary.” Another remarked, “Becoz of our little princess Ayra’s birthday.” A third user wrote, “There is no guessing radhzss…we all know the reasons.”

Last year, Yash and Radhika hosted a lavish birthday party for Ayra. The birthday bash was attended by their family and close friends. The couple had selected a Mickey and Minnie Mouse theme for their daughter’s third birthday. In the pictures, Ayra was seen sporting a Minnie Mouse headband, which complemented the party’s theme.

On the work front, Yash is currently busy working with director Narthan for his 19th venture. Post the success of his blockbuster film KGF: Chapter 2, ardent fans of the actor are eagerly waiting to see him back on the silver screen.

Radhika Pandit, on the other hand, was last seen in the 2019 film Aadi Lakshmi Puraana. She rose to fame with commercially successful films like Hudugaru, Addhuri, Drama, Bahaddur, and Mr. and Mrs. Ramachari.

