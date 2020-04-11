Yash and Roohi Have Ruled Out Their Dad Karan Johar's Dancing as 'Kharab'

Filmmaker Karan Johar is finding it tough to impress his two kids. Yash and Roohi have become a regular feature in Karan's Instagram feed of late, hurling one insult after another in their own cute way.

In the latest upload on his Instagram, the adorable twins are back in their father's closet. This is where the three-year-olds had earlier dissed Karan’s clothes, glasses and his shoes.

The video opens with the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai director's voice in the background. "Wow we're dancing. Yaa even Dada is dancing," he says.

Roohi is quick to shut him down. "No you are not dancing you are 'kharab' (meaning terrible) in dancing," she replies. Karan looks at Yash and asks, "I'm kharab in dancing?" Yash replies with a loud yes.

A disheartened Karan then says, "You know I'm really fed up, I'm kharab in dancing; I'm kharab in singing!"

The Koffee with Karan host asks Roohi, "What am I good for?" She points to Yash and Karan asks him as well, "What do you think is my strength?" Yash walks away when Karan requests him to "say something nice about Dada."

"Ok I have had enough!!!!!!!! I want to weep into my blanket! I am the Talentless MR JOHAR according to my children! (sic)," Karan added as the caption.

Yash and Roohi have been enjoying their lockdown time as they have rigorously policed their dad's fashion sense, humour, voice and films.

In his earlier Instagram entry, we saw Karan sitting down for a meal with the twins and his mother Hiroo Johar. Roohi terms his voice as "noise" and both kids nod in dismay when Karan asks them, "should I not sing a song?"

Karan starts crooning his 2016 film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil's track Channa Mereya, originally sung by Arijit Singh. To this, Yash yells, "Dada No."

Karan captioned his video as, "So ever since I can remember I have loved singing! Am so glad to know I have a loving audience (sic)."

