Yash And Roohi Twin In Style As Dad Karan Johar Calls Them 'Denim Darlings'

Yash And Roohi Twin In Style As Dad Karan Johar Calls Them 'Denim Darlings'

Karan Johar dressed his three-year-old twins, Yash and Roohi in matching outfits. Roohi looks chic in a sleeveless denim frock. Yash, on the other hand, looks adorable in blue jeans and a white polo T-shirt.

Seems like it’s a denim day for the Johars! Instead of dropping a “Lockdown with Johars” episode clip, Karan Johar shared a photo on his Instagram story.

The doting father dressed his three-year-old twins, Yash and Roohi in matching outfits. Karan’s baby girl, Roohi looks chic in a sleeveless denim frock over a white round neck tee. Yash, on the other hand, looks adorable in blue jeans and a white polo T-shirt.

Karan, who is also a self-admitted fashion enthusiast, got his kids’ style game on point.



Every once in awhile the Junior Johars are spotted wearing matching outfits. They continued to explore the twinning department even during the lockdown. For the finale episode of Lockdown with Johars - Season 1, Yash and Roohi were wearing similar olive green t-shirts and black shorts.


A few weeks ago, the adorable munchkins came dressed in equivalent full-sleeved turtlenecks with multicolour stripes. This was the first time they twinned since the second season of Lockdown with Johars.








View this post on Instagram


Well guess which animal I remind them of? #lockdownwiththejohars #toodles #season 2 @officialpeppa


A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on


Very recently, Karan’s loveable toddlers were recorded on camera dancing with a lot of excitement. Yash and Roohi decided to wear identical bottoms that are tie-dyed in several vibrant shades.









View this post on Instagram


JGT! Johar’s got talent! #lockdownwiththejohars #dancelikenooneiswatching

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on

