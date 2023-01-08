Yash Birthday: 5 Lesser-known Facts About the KGF Star That Will Leave You Astonished

HAPPY BIRTHDAY YASH: Yash’s Rocky Bhai has become an everlasting phenomenon in the entertainment world that can never be forgotten. Be it enticing the audience with his daredevil stunts or romantic aura, the Kannada actor has become a force to be reckoned with. On Sunday, January 8, the superstar is ringing in his 37th birthday. Starting from the scratch, Yash strived hard to garner the stardom he enjoys today.

To mark the special occasion of his born day here’s taking a look at some of the lesser-known facts about the KGF actor that will leave you astonished.

Yash’s real name

Though the entire entertainment fraternity knows him by the name Yash, his real moniker is Naveen Kumar Gowda. Hailing from Boovanahalli, a village located in Hassan, Karnataka, Naveen remains his legal name, while his mother’s side of the family named him Yashwanth. With an aim to stand out from the crowd, he shortened Yashwanth to Yash and adopted it as his stage name.

Humble background

Yash has garnered a massive fandom owing to his acting prowess but the road to success wasn’t an easy one for him. He came from a humble background as his father Arun Kumar Gowda was a bus driver for the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation and also the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation, while his mother was a homemaker.

Seemingly, Yash wanted to quit school to pursue his passion for acting but it was due to his parents that he completed his senior schooling. Initially, his parents weren’t supportive of the star’s acting ambition and his father also wanted him to become a government officer.

TV career

Yash began his career on the small screen by appearing in uncredited roles in multiple Kannada TV shows including Uttarayana, Silli Lalli, Nanda Gokula, and more. He made his debut on the big screen in the 2007 released film Jambada Hudugi but he garnered the role of the male lead a year later in the romantic drama Rocky.

Yash’s marriage

Yash met his wife Radhika Pandit on the sets of his second film Moggina Manasu, where he played her love interest. This movie, which is deemed Yash’s breakthrough project ended up also making him meet his life partner. Eight years after the release of the film, the duo tied the knot in a secret wedding attending in 2012, which was attended only by close friends and family members. The couple now shares two children, daughter Ayra who was born in 2018, and son Yatharv Yash, born a year later.

Milestone of 200 crore

Yash channelled dark anti-hero energy while playing gangster messiah Rocky, in Prashanth Neel’s KGF film franchise. This movie has taken the actor’s career to a new height by making him the only Kannada actor to achieve the milestone of earning 200 crores at the box office.

