Yash Chopra Birth Anniversary: 5 Must Watch Films of The Legendary Filmmaker

Whenever we feel romantic, we always tend to think of it in a Bollywood way which includes lush green fields, snowcapped mountains, rain dance sequences and of course some melodious music playing in the background. And there is only one man to be credited for this: Yash Chopra. The legendary filmmaker that he was, Yash Chopra established the idea of love in our minds in a way which we know is unreal, yet always look out for it.

Yash Chopra began his career as a filmmaker in 1959 with Dhool Ka Phool. The film grossed 1 crore and was declared as a "Hit" by the box office. And since then, there was no turning back for this romantic genius. In 1971, he founded his own production company, Yash Raj Films, whose first production was Daag, a successful melodrama about a polygamous man.

This year marks the 87th birth anniversary of the late filmmaker. So on his birthday, let’s take a look at some of the best romantic films directed by him.

Kabhi Kabhie

It is believed that this film's concept came to Yash Chopra while he was reading a poem by his longtime friend Sahir Ludhianvi. The movie was shot in Kashmir, and Yash Chopra has claimed this to be one of his happiest experiences and he described the production as a "honeymoon". The film has a star ensemble including Amitabh Bachchan, Raakhee, Shashi Kapoor, Waheeda Rehman and many more. The film also received several awards.

Silsila

With Silsila, he delved into the subject of extra-marital romance. He put forth the idea that wasn't openly spoken about, and this way, the film was way ahead of its time. The film has acquired a cult classic and is today considered one of Chopra's best works. The movie's soundtrack became a "super-hit" upon the release of the film and continues to be popular.

Lamhe

In this film, a young girl falls in love with a man who is almost twice his age, another concept which wasn’t romantically ideated back in time. Over the years, Lamhe has been hailed as a classic and possibly Chopra's finest film. Upon its release, the film was highly acclaimed and is considered as one of the greatest Indian films of all time. Although the film underperformed domestically, it became an enormous success overseas. The film received several awards and also featured in Outlook’s list of Bollywood's Best Films.

Darr

This was another unconventional experiment by the filmmaker in which he narrated the tale of an obsessive psychotic lover. Shah Rukh Khan played the role of the obsessive lover. In fact this film marked the beginning of Shah Rukh Khan and Yash Chopra collaboration which eventually produced several great romantic films. Despite playing a negative character, Khan became more popular than the film’s protagonist, Sunny Deol.

Dil Toh Pagal Hai

A musical romance, this film was Chopra’s second directorial with Shah Rukh Khan. It also starred Madhuri Dixit, Karisma Kapoor and Akshay Kumar. This film is about how love stems out of friendship. Some of the songs of the film were shot in Switzerland, which actually made us believe that Switzerland is the mecca for romance. Dil Toh Pagal Hai went on to become the highest-grossing Bollywood film of 1997.

Veer Zaara

Yash Chopra returned to filmmaking after a hiatus of 7 years, collaborating with both Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan. The film is about a love story between an Indian Squadron Leader Veer and a Pakistani girl Zaara. The film accentuates the concept that where love prevails, longevity does not matter.

