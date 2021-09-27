Yash Chopra Birth Anniversary: From Silsila to Veer-Zaara, 5 Iconic Movies from the King of Romance

Yash Chopra, Bollywood’s king of romance contribution to Indian cinema has been exceptional. The star-maker and a studio mogul has redefined drama and romance onscreen. The filmmaker gave a different perspective on love and friendship with his timeless gems like Kabhi Kabhie (1976), Silsila (1981), Chandni (1989) and Dil To Pagal Hai (1997). The USP of his movies was romance and evergreen music. He made his directorial debut with Dhool Ka Phool in 1959 and his last piece of art is Jab Tak Hai Jaan. As September 27 marks his birthday anniversary, here are some of his amazing pieces of art.

Waqt (1965)

Chopra received his first Filmfare Award for Best Director for this multi-starrer featuring including Sunil Dutt, Raaj Kumar, Shashi Kapoor, Balraj Sahni, Madan Puri, Sadhana, Sharmila Tagore, Achala Sachdev and Rehman. He is also said to have pioneered the trend of multi-starrers with this movie. Its iconic songs – Aage Bhi Jaane Na Tu, sung by Asha Bhosle and Ae Meri Zohra Jabeen, sung by Manna Dey – are still a treat for music lovers.

Silsila (1981)

This timeless romantic classic has come to acquire a cult status over the years. Starring Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Rekha, Shashi Kapoor, in the lead roles, the film redefined romance. Its songs like Yeh Kahan Aa Gaye Hum is still a favourite to many.

The film portrayed extramarital affair and the guilt of falling in love with the wrong person. This was also the last film to feature Rekha and Big B together on screen. The screenplay of the movie was co-written by Chopra.

Darr (1993)

This was the other film that featured Shah Rukh Khan in dark, negative character, after his first hit Deewana (1992). In the film, Shah Rukh portrayed the obsessive, psychopathic stalker astoundingly well. Though the director was known to portray romance, his experiment in a genre like this became the third highest grosser that year.

Veer-Zaara (2004)

Chopra returned to filmmaking with this amazing love story after a pause of 7 years. The film featured Shah Rukh, Big B, Preity Zinta and Manoj Vajpayee in pivotal roles. The film revolves around the love story of an Indian Squadron Leader Veer and a Pakistani girl Zaara. They were torn apart by their nationalities, but found each other once again.

Jab Tak Hai Jaan (2012)

After Veer Zaara, Chopra once again returned to the director’s seat after a long gap of 8 years. Another Shah Rukh Khan-starrer, this movie was Chopra’s last directorial and was released posthumously.

