Yash Clears the Air Regarding Alleged Threat to His Life, Says 'Nobody is Trying to Kill Me'
Of late, rumours about alleged attempts on Kannada actor Yash’s life, claiming that the life of the actor is under threat are making rounds on the Internet.
Of late, rumours about alleged attempts on Kannada actor Yash’s life, claiming that the life of the actor is under threat are making rounds on the Internet. On Saturday, Yash addressed the media in Bengaluru concerning an alleged threat to his life. The actor asked the media not to report such news as he's flooded with phone calls concerning his well being and it disturbs his family and loved ones.
"I spoke to Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime) Alok Kumar and Home Minister MB Patil about it. They personally assured me that I was not on the hit list," The Indian Express quoted Yash as saying.
"Every time a gangster is arrested, I am told my life is at risk. I am not a lamb to slaughter. I am well aware of my strength," he added.
On Thursday, Bengaluru police arrested four members of the gang who were allegedly planning to attack a Kannada movie star. Soon after, some local channels claimed that it was Yash against whom the assault was planned and a member of the film fraternity was behind it.
Talking about the rumours, Yash said, "It is has led to negative discussions on social media. People were throwing around names of other actors speculating their involvement in the case. That’s very wrong. And it will also show our industry in a poor light. There is a healthy competition in the industry but I would like to make it clear that nobody in the industry would stoop so low."
On the professional front, Yash who is basking in the success of his last release KGF. The film features the actor as Rocky, who slowly and steadily, he rises in the world of crime. His life takes a turn when reaches Kolar where he is up against the local mobsters. Directed by Prashanth Neel, KGF is a period drama that traces the history of gold mining and the mafia running it in the generous fields of Karnataka’s Kolar region.
The film is a two-part series. While the first part concentrated on Yash's rise as a gangster in Mumbai and Kolar Gold Fields, the second installment will focus on his fall. The actor is yet to start shooting for the second part of the film.
