Yash Gives Update on KGF Release Amid Covid-19 Crisis: 'We Are Optimistic But Fed Up of This'

Last year, Kannada actor Yash unveiled the release date of the much-awaited film KGF 2, also known as K.G.F: Chapter 2. The Sandalwood superstar took to social media to make the announcement. He also hyped up the movie that is a sequel to 2018’s KGF. The film’s director Prashanth Neel returns to helm the second part. He has also written the script.

The film is currently scheduled for April release this year. However, the ongoing pandemic and the recent surge in Covid-19 cases all over the country has once again forced theatres to shut, even as a cloud of uncertainty continues to hang over the release of several big-budget films including KGF 2. Even though there’s still time for the film to release, Yash admits he is “fed up with this yet we all are optimistic”.

“Not just the cinema industry but a lot of people are going through a bad phase… there is no consistency in their incomes, plus there is psychological pressure," Yash told Hindustan Times.

Yash, who was last seen in K.G.F: Chapter 1 back in 2018, further says, “We are equally excited about presenting the film to our fans because we know what we have created. I know people will love it. It is like you are a cook and everything is ready and you know people are hungry but there is some process you need to finish. That’s taking time."

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt will make his Sandalwood debut in KGF Chapter 2. Dutt will portray the villain, Adheera.

KGF 2 will be released in multiple languages including Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Hindi. Produced by Vijay Kiragandur of Hombale Films, the movie also stars Srini.

