Yash Goes on Yacht Ride with Kids and Radhika Pandit for Yatharv's 1st Birthday, Watch Video

Kannada superstar Yash and Radhika Pandit's baby boy Yatharv turned one on October 30. The actor recently shared a glimpse into how the lovely couple celebrated the special occasion on a yacht with their baby daughter Ayra and other close family members around.

In a clip posted by Yash on social media, one can see that the doting father is carrying the little one in his arms as they get ready to set sail. From dusk to dawn the loving family steal moments of joy. They even cut multi-tier cake marking Yatharv's birthday. Take a look.

Yash shared the video on social media writing, "U may not remember the flavour of your cake, u may not know why that day was so special.. but to us, as parents it was a celebration we will cherish for life.. a year gone by as parents of a lil bundle of happiness!! Happy birthday (sic)."

On the work front, Yash is currently finishing work on his highly anticipated actioner KGF Chapter 2. Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt, who recently announced that he has fought cancer successfully, will also be joining the cast and crew of the Prashanth Neel directorial soon. He is playing the antagonist Adheera in the upcoming sequel.