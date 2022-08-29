Yash Hailed by Fans for Unbeatable Opening Day Box Office of KGF 2, Trends On Social Media

Yash has left the whole nation to hail his name with the success of KGF 2. The craze of Rocking star’s stardom has seen an unprecedented rise which was never seen before. While the actor has created a league of his own, he has ruled over the box office with KGF 2 registering the biggest opening by collecting 54 Cr. in the Hindi Market alone on day one. Where these opening figures have created history at the box office, the craze of Rocky Bhai has now started a new trend shouting out his name with #Yash54.

The kind of rage that Yash has created with KGF 2 has come as a big challenge for many biggies. He truly set high bars for the industry’s forerunners to achieve the mark of such a bumper opening. By collecting 54 Cr. on the very first day Yash has set a huge record that has never been achieved by anyone in the industry. While the star has not only made his significant mark all over the nation, he has led a whole internet talking about his record. While giving rise to a whole new trend on the internet, Yash is now trending with #Yash54 where the netizens are constantly showing their love for the Pan-India star.

Moreover, Yash has been sustaining his place at the top with these huge box office collections, it doesn’t seem to have any competitors around as of now. Apart from its first-day collection, the film has also collected a huge figure of 900 Cr. In the domestic market and around 27 million dollars in the International market while it has been constantly gaining a lot of love on the OTT platform as well. Recently, at Koffee with Karan, Shahid Kapoor also hailed Yash and called him the biggest star right now.

