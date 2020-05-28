Yash Is All Smiles in Radhika Pandit’s Snap of Her ‘Favourite Boys’

Kannada star Yash is spending all the time these days with his two little munchkins and actress wife Radhika Pandit. Just a month after sharing the glimpse of their son, whose name has still been kept under wraps, Radhika has shared an adorable picture of the KGF star with his little munchkin.







Radhika captioned the photograph as “My Favourite Boys #nimmaRP #radhikapandit” and added a heart emoji to it. One can see Jr Rocky, as the baby is fondly known, smiling for the camera while his dad Yash looks at him with all the love. Yash famously played the role of Rocky in his hit film KGF: Chapter 1.

The picture, which shows Yash bare-chested, has been liked over 3,30,000 times.







Radhika shared the first picture of her newborn on April 29, which had both her babies in the frame. However, Rocky Jr’s face was not clearly visible.







“The moment all of u were waiting for… Yes tomorrow, Junior turns 6 months!! He will be ready to greet u all... are u guys ready for him!!” read the caption.

On his half-birthday, both the Mr. and Mrs. Ramachari stars shared a snap of their baby boy. The caption said, “Presenting the apple of my eye, the rainbow of our family... and sure to be Mama's boy our lil Junior. Do give him all your love and blessings!! #nimmaRP #radhikapandit.”

