Yash Johar Birth Anniversary: Kuch Kuch Hota Hai to Kal Ho Naa Ho, 5 Memorable Dharma Films

Yash Johar was an Indian film producer who founded Dharma Productions, one of the leading film production houses in India today. Born on September 6, 1929, he began his career in 1952 with Sunil Dutt's production house Ajanta Arts. It was after 24 years, in 1976, when Yash Johar launched his own banner, which turned out to be one of the biggest production companies in Bollywood.

After he passed away in 2004, his son Karan Johar has carried his legacy forward. On his 90th birth anniversary, let's take a look some of Yash Johar's works which brought stupendous fame to Dharma Productions.

Dostana (1980)

Before son Karan Johar's Dostana in 2008, his father had already produced a film of the same name, although the two plots are totally different. Dostana (1980) was the first film produced by Dharma. It was an action-drama starring Amitabh Bachchan, Shatrughna Sinha and Zeenat Aman in the lead. The film went on to become the highest-grossing Bollywood film of the year.

Agneepath (1990)

Another film re-made by his son as a tribute to his father, Agneepath was first produced by Yash Johar which starred Amitabh Bachchan in the lead. The title was taken from a poem of the same name which was penned by Harivansh Rai Bachchan. The film was the tenth highest-grosser of 1990.

Duplicate (1998)

Starring Shah Rukh Khan in a double role, Duplicate was a chaotic comedy. This is the film which brought King Khan to Yash Johar, a bond which gave many superhits thereafter. The film also starred Juhi Chawla, who won a Filmfare award for her performance.

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998)

The directorial debut of son Karan Johar, Yash Johar's production house reached a turning point after this release. The film won several awards, became a blockbuster hit and is one of the career defining movies of Shah Rukh, besides being a college romance classic in Bollywood.

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001)

Yash Johar, who was known for his family values and traditions, upheld those ideas in this Dharma film. The family drama was written and directed by Karan Johar and produced by his father. Starring a fleet of Bollywood biggies, including Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan, the film emerged as a major commercial success, both domestically and internationally.

Kal Ho Naa Ho (2003)

This was the last film in which Yash Johar was involved as a producer. Again starring Shah Rukh Khan, it was a critical and commercial success and it went on to become the second top-grossing movie domestically and the top-grossing Bollywood film in the overseas market that year.

