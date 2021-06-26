Yash Johar Death Anniversary: Memorable Movies of the Bollywood Producer

Yash Johar, the founder of Dharma Productions, breathed his last on June 26, 2004, at the age of 74. This year marks his 17th death anniversary. After having worked as an aide in various production houses (for Sunil Dutt, Dev Anand), Johar decided to create his own production house in 1976 and came up with Dharma Productions.

His banner is well-known for its films that boast lavish sets, dreamy foreign locations, visual extravaganza, and ensemble casts. On his death anniversary, let’s cherish the prominent Bollywood producer’s films that have entertained the audience over the years.

A quick look at Johar’s films:

Dostana(1980)

This was the first film produced by Johar’s Dharma Productions. Raj Khosla directed this action drama movie. Dharma’s maiden production turned out to be an immense hit and proved to be the fourth highest-grossing film of the year. It had a stellar star cast comprising Amitabh Bachchan, Shatrughan Sinha, Zeenat Aman, Pran, Prem Chopra, Amrish Puri, Helen.

Agneepath (1990)

This cult movie was directed by Mukul Anand. Once again, this Dharma Productions movie was a multi-starrer that saw top Bollywood stars in key roles. It had Amitabh, Mithun Chakraborty, Neelam, Danny, Rohini Hattangadi deliver great performances. This action drama movie was inspired by the life of a Mumbai gangster. Karan remade the film in 2012 as a tribute to his father.

Gumrah (1993)

Johar’s fifth production was Gumrah, an action crime movie directed by Mahesh Bhatt. It went to become one of the highest-grossing films of that year. This hit movie starred Sridevi, Sanjay Dutta in the lead roles, besides Anupam Kher.

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998)

Senior Johar produced Junior Johar’s first film. KKHH starring Shahrukh, Kajol, Rani, won the National Award for Best Film for Providing Wholesome Entertainment; along with 8 Filmfare Awards.

Kal Ho Naa Ho (2003)

The movie got 11 Filmfare nominations and won 8. This Dharma Productions movie, too, had gorgeous backdrops. Directed by Nikhil Advani, written by Karan, this rom-com was set in New York and had an ensemble cast consisting of Jaya Bachchan, Shahrukh, Saif Ali Khan, Preity Zinta, Lillete Dubey, Reema Lagoo. This was Johar’s last movie.

The other movies produced by him included Duniya, Muqaddar Ka Faisla, Duplicate, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. Post, Johar’s demise, his son Karan has been continuing the legacy of Dharma Productions.

