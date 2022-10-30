Yash Pens Special Birthday Message For Son Yatharv, KGF Fans Call Him Junior Rocky; See Pics

KGF star Yash and Radhika Pandit’s second child, Yatharv turns three today. The little munchkin is being showered with all the love on social media as he celebrates his first birthday today, October 30. To mark this special occasion, the actor took to Instagram to post a special message for his son – and that too in KGF style. The actor also shared a couple of pictures from the celebration at a tropical location.

In the pics, we see Yash staring his son in the eyes as he looks back at him in the same manner. Next, we see Yash kissing his son Yatharv and at last we see a happy family portrait of Yash, his wife Radhika Pandit and kids Ayra and Yatahrv. They all seem to love their time together at the mesmerising location. Along with the delightful glimpses, Yash also penned a special message for his son. He wrote,”Happy birthday mah boy.. look into the world eye to eye 😎.”

Check out the post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yash (@thenameisyash)

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

Soon after the pics were shared, scores of Yash fans chimed into the comments section to shower love wishes on the birthday boy. While one of the fans wrote, “Happy birthday,” another commented, HBD Jnr Rocky ❤️.” A third fan wrote, “Rocky bhai🔥🔥.”

Earlier, when Yash and Radhika’s baby boy, Yatharv turned one on October 30, 2020, the couple threw a lavish party. They hired a yatch for the private birthday bash and celebrated the day with their family members and friends. Almost a week after the birthday, Yash and Radhika shared glimpses of the celebration on their respective IG handles. Along with the video, the doting parents wrote, “Birthday. U may not remember the flavour of your cake, u may not know why that day was so special… but to us, as parents it was a celebration we will cherish for life… a year gone by as parents of a lil bundle of happiness!! Happy birthday.”

When Yatharv had turned one, Yash and Radhika Pandit had penned adorable birthday wishes for their little one. Radhika had taken to her IG handle and had shared a collage of pictures of Yatharv from the day he was born to some of his adorable moments. Along with the collage, Radhika had written, “Happy birthday to the one who will always, forever be my baby boy. Love u” followed by a heart emoticon. On the other hand, Yash had shared a cute picture of Yatharv and had written, “Roar loud… Happy Birthday my lil cub.”

Earlier, it was reported that KGF star Yash has been approached to play the role of Dev in the Brahmastra sequel, looks like it was nothing but merely a rumour. The producer of Ayan Mukerji directorial, Karan Johar has now these rubbished claims saying Yash has not been approached for the role. “This is all rubbish. We haven’t approached anyone,” the filmmaker told E-Times.

For the unversed, on Friday, a report by Pinkvilla claimed that KGF star Yash has been approached to play Dev in Brahmastra 2. “This is another epic tale of modern mythology, and he is offered to play the powerful character of Dev. Like every other project, this one is too in the list of the post KGF offers and he is expected to make up his mind by January 2023 i.e., his birthday,” a source cited by the entertainment portal claimed.

Read all the Latest Movies News here