Yash Promises KGF 2 Will Be Great 'Cinematic Experience', Talks About Being a National Star

Before 2018, actor Yash was mostly known as a star in the Kannada film industry. However, when KGF Chapter 1 released, the actor became a household name all across the country. Yash now enjoys a pan-India popularity and his fans are eagerly waiting for the second instalment of the KGF series. Team KGF: Chapter 2 recently revealed that the trailer of the movie would come out on March 27, followed by a 17-day campaign leading to release on April 14.

Talking to Pinkvilla, Yash reveals that 5 percent of KGF Chapter 2 had already been shot along with the shooting for the first film. The actor states that following KGF 2, people’s expectations of him may reach new heights, therefore, he wants to pursue films that appeal to people of all ages. “It’s no longer about the language or the market but about the number of people we cater to. I aim to tell stories that can be enjoyed by people of all ages," he says.

Advertisement

The actor also understands that, as a national celebrity, he must remember that “stories must be international, as we have to give them to a global audience." Yash considers each and every person in the audience significant.

Asked about whether the huge expectations from KGF 2 lead to any alterations in the original script, he says that it has not got anything to do with the script. “The first part’s success gave us the impetus to think greater. In terms of scale, our goal has grown, but the story remains the same. We might have been a little less on the scale before, but now we are going all out," Yash explains. Promising a great “cinematic experience," Yash said KGF 2 will be a treat for the eyes (visuals), ears (background score), heart (emotions) and mind (premise).

Prakash Raj, Malavika Avinash, Srinidhi Shetty, Sanjay Dutt, and Raveena Tandon also star in the film, directed by Prashanth Neel.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.