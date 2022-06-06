Yash, Radhika Pandit's Loved-Up Post Proves Why They Are Most Adorable Couple in Town

Award-winning Kannada actor Radhika Pandit and Yash are one of the most talked-about couples from down south. A recent photo of the power couple has taken social media by storm. The photo shared by Radhika via her Instagram features the two posing for the camera.

The picture had Yash holding Radhika close to him. In the photo, Yash and Radhika appeared as a stylish couple. While Radhika oozed charm in a red ethnic top and denim, Yash looked dapper in a black and green shirt.

Radhika, sharing the loved-up post with her husband Yash, wrote, “I read somewhere that, A good painter needs only three colours, Black White and Red #radhikapandit #nimmaRP”

Soon after Radhika shared the picture, fans and friends of the couple flooded the comment space with a dozen emojis. Many fans in the comments have termed Radhika and Yash as their favourite couple

On many occasions, Radhika shares family photos, including her children Ayra and Atharv. The celebrity couple has a huge social media fan following.

Almost instantaneously, the shared picture got many comments and over 2.69 lakh likes. Meanwhile, after the blockbuster success of KGF: Chapter 2, which hit the theatres on April 14, Yash has been spending quality time with his family.

Helmed by Prashanth Neel, the film was released in multiple languages, including Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Hindi. Bankrolled by Vijay Kiragandur of Hombale Films, the fictional mob drama also features Srini, Raveena Tandon, and Sanjay Dutt.

