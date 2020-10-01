YRF Denies Making Yash Chopra Biopic, Says 'This is a Baseless Rumour'

There has been a lot of speculation about Aditya Chopra planning to make a biopic on his late father, the legendary Yash Chopra. A report in IWMBUZZ.com by senior film journalist Subhash K Jha suggested that a grand biopic on the founding father of the Yash Raj Films is being planned by the banner as it recently clocked 50 glorious years of its establishment.

However, YRF's official spokesperson dismissed the news as untrue. “This is a baseless rumour. There are absolutely no plans to make a biopic on Yash Chopra ji," the spokesperson added.

On Yash Raj Films' (YRF) 50th anniversary, filmmaker Aditya Chopra remembered his father Yash Chopra, who founded the production house on September 27 in 1970. The date also marks the birth anniversary of the legendary filmmaker, who "left the comfort and security of his brother," renowned director-producer B R Chopra, and started his own company, which is now one of the top production houses of Bollywood.

On the special occasion, Aditya Chopra, who now owns YRF, wrote a note about the 50-year long journey of the production house: "In 1970, my father left the security and comfort of his brother Mr B R Chopra and formed his own company. Till then, he was a salaried employee of BR Films and didn't own anything of his own. He did not know how to run a business and did not even have the basic knowledge of what goes into making a company. All he had was a strong belief in his talent and hardwork and a dream to be self-reliant. That conviction of a creative man backing nothing but himself and his art, gave birth to Yash Raj Films."