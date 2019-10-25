Yash Raj Films Quashes Rumours of Akshay Kumar Starring in Dhoom 4
Yash Raj Films have issued an official clarification saying that Akshay Kumar will not be part of Dhoom 4, as suggested by a report. The report had also suggested that Manushi Chillar might play the female lead in the film.
Akshay Kumar.
Recently, a report in Mid-day claimed that Akshay Kumar was to play the lead in Dhoom 4. This created quite a buzz as fans of Khiladi Kumar were excited to see him as a part of the super hit franchise. However, Yash Raj Films have issued an official statement refuting the reports.
"The article 'Dhoom to get Khiladi's touch?' printed in today's Mid-day is absolutely incorrect and baseless. Dhoom is an extremely important franchise for us but currently, we do not have an idea or script for Dhoom 4. We are always available to clarify any and all queries and strongly urge and request you to kindly double-check stories with us well in advance for us to be able to provide you with all accurate facts," the statement read, according to a report in DNA. Salman and Shah Rukh Khan were also rumoured to be in talks with YRF regarding the film.
Earlier Mid-day had quoted a source saying, "Akshay's larger-than-life villain act in 2.0 [2018] convinced Adi that he would be the perfect fit for the next installment of Dhoom. The duo has had some meetings, including the first round of narration. The role is of a suave underworld don and is much more nuanced than the villains of the previous editions. If all goes well, Akshay and Aditya will make an announcement by the year-end. Abhishek Bachchan and Uday Chopra may not appear in the fourth part while beauty queen Manushi Chhillar may play the female lead."
However, fans may not worry as the actor has multiple projects lined up. His latest release Housefull 4 is a multi-starrer comedy of reincarnations. He will also be seen in Good Newwz with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh. He is also shooting for Laxmmi Bomb with Kiara Advani. The actor will also appear in Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi with Katrina Kaif.
