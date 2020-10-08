Yash Resumes KGF 2 Shoot, See Pic

Kannada superstar Yash has started shooting for the sequel of KGF. Shooting for the much-hyped film had been halted due to the pandemic but with lockdown eased, the unit is back at work.

On Thursday, Yash, who will return as Rocky Bhai in the film, shared a photo on Instagram informing his fans about resuming shoot.

Yash shared a photo of himself and captioned it: "Waves can't be stopped but you can learn to learn to sail. After a long break.. Rocky sets sail from today."

"KGF 2" also features Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt as Adheera, the antagonist of the story.