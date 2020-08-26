Yash Resumes KGF Chapter 2 Shoot and Rocky Bhai Fans Can't Keep Calm

Kannada star Yash is back on film sets and will be resuming shoot on his hotly anticipated movie KGF: Chapter 2 today in Bengaluru. Politician-actor Malavika Avinash shared a snap with Yash and wrote, "After 6 full months...the COVID break is broken...Shooting today! Feels like a rebirth! Guess which film (sic)."

Yash can be seen sporting a white T-shirt and ripped denims in the snap he shared with Malavika. As the image surfaced, excited fans started trending #KGFChapter2 on social media, while tagging Yash as his famed character Rocky Bhai.

After 6 full months...the COVID break is broken...Shooting today! Feels like a rebirth! Guess which film???!!!😊😊😊 pic.twitter.com/nHRiiIejMX — Malavika Avinash (@MalavikaBJP) August 26, 2020

A few days ago, director Prashanth Neel had shared that he will soon be resuming work on the action film and was finalising location. KGF: Chapter 2 will soon wind up principal shoot.

Sanjay Dutt plays the antagonist in the much-awaited sequel to the 2018 Kannada blockbuster KGF: Chapter 1 (2018). The film was initially expected to release in October this year but it has been delayed owing to the pandemic and lockdown.

A little portion of the shoot and dubbing is yet to be done with Sanjay, as per reports. Although the sequel will be made originally in Kannada, it is expected to be dubbed in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam, just like the first part. The period drama also stars Srinidhi Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Anant Nag and others.