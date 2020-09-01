Yash Reveals Baby Boy's Name with Special Video

Kannada star Yash has finally revealed the name of his second born. In a special video that is from a puja ceremony organised for the family, Yash and Radhika Pandit can be seen seeking blessings for the little one from the almighty.

Yash and Radhika's baby son is named Yatharv, which means 'the one who completes us'. The couple's son's name also uses their daughter Ayra's initials. Yash was seen dressed in a maroon shirt and dhoti while Radhika wore a traditional saree for the puja ceremony. Ayra also looked cute as she participated in the holy activities with her parents and baby brother.

Radhika had earlier shared the news on social media that the couple will soon be revealing the name of their second born. She had also rubbished reports that he is named Ayush.

Yatharv Yash was born in October 2019. Check out some adorable moments of Yash and Ayra below.

We congratulate the couple on organising the puja ceremony for Yatharv.