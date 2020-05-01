MOVIES

1-MIN READ

Yash Shares Pic of 6 Month Old Son, Calls Him 'Buddy for Life'

Yash and Radhika Pandit (L)

Yash and Radhika Pandit (L)

Kannada star Yash has released an adorable picture of his son, who is now six months old.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: May 1, 2020, 10:18 AM IST
KGF star Yash took to social media recently to share the first picture of his son, born earlier in October 2019. Yash posted the adorable image of the baby, who is now six months old. Apart from their son, Yash and Radhika are already parents to Ayra, who is one year and four months old.

Earlier, when Yash and Radhika had welcomed their baby boy, it was reported that they will not be unveiling his pics anytime soon. Now when he has turned six months old, Yash posted his first picture on social media writing, "Say hello to my little buddy for life. Do give him all your love and blessings."

Check out the pic of Yash and Radhika's son.

On April 29, Radhika Pandit gave the audience a glimpse of her son from a photoshoot. In the photo that she shared, baby Ayra can be seen sitting next to her brother. "The moment all of u were waiting for.. Yes tomorrow, Junior turns 6 months!! He will be ready to greet u all.. are u guys ready for him!! (sic)," she wrote.

On the movies front, Yash is working on the sequel to his blockbuster hit KGF--Chapter 1. The first part was dubbed and released in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and Malayalam. It did exceptionally well in all languages. KGF--Chapter 2 will also feature Raveena Tandon and Sanjay Dutt in important roles.

