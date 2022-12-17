Yash Shetty And Siddu Moolimani Team Up For Santhosh Kumar’s Debut Film KA 15

Actors Yash Shetty and Siddu Moolimani won audiences’ hearts with their performance in the Kannada film Dharani Mandala Madhyadolage, directed by Sridhar Shikaripura. Apart from the film’s riveting storyline, Yash and Siddu’s on-screen equation was also highly lauded by moviegoers. Now, there is some interesting news for fans who were waiting to see both actors on celluloid, once again, with their electrifying performances.

According to reports, a film starring Yash Shetty and Siddu Moolimani in pivotal roles recently went on floors in Bengaluru. A muhurat pooja was also held for the upcoming project, which marked the commencement of its shooting. And, some pictures from the customary puja were shared by director Santhosh Kumar on Instagram. Santhosh was previously associated with Dharani Mandala Madhyadolage as its co-director. He will make his debut as a director with this film, which is tentatively titled KA 15.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Santhosh Kumar (@santhosh_kumar_director)

Siddu Moolimani recently shared the film’s poster on Instagram. The poster shows Siddu and Yash portraying intense emotions, screaming at each other, with a rural village in the background. Along with unveiling the poster, the actor wrote, “Success is not final. Failure is not fatal. It’s the courage to continue that counts. Best wishes @santhosh_kumar_director. Looking forward to the new beginning. #ka15 #sidmoolimani #yashshetty.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Siddu Moolimani (@sidmoolimani)

Soon after the poster of KA 15 did the rounds on social media, fans conveyed their best wishes to the team on the upcoming venture. Ardent fans of both actors are now waiting with bated breath for the makers to reveal the title of the film.

Currently, no details about KA 15’s storyline have been revealed by the makers. Kirtan Pujari is associated with this venture as a cinematographer. Ronada Bakkesh, who lent his vocals to popular songs for films like Vikrant Rona and Dwimukha, has been onboarded as the film’s composer. Karthik Chennoji Rao will also curate its music, along with Ronada, while Gaus Peer and Ujwal Chandra have been roped in to pen the lyrics. Lastly, the makers joined forces with Chandra Bande to direct the stunt sequences of KA 15.

Read all the Latest Movies News here