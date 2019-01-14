GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Yash-starrer KGF Becomes First Kannada Film to Get Commercial Release in Pakistan

News18.com

Updated:January 14, 2019, 10:25 AM IST
KGF Movie poster. (Image: Twitter)
After making it big at the Indian Box Office, Yash starrer Kolar Gold Fields (KGF) becomes the first Kannada film to get a commercial release in Pakistan. Reportedly the film will hit the theatres in Pakistan on 11th February.

“They have released the Hindi dubbed version of the movie and it is being received well across several multiplexes in Lahore and Islamabad. We understand it is doing quite well, although the distributors have not shared exact box office collection,” Harish Mallya, a film reviewer and one of the organisers of the Bangalore Film Festival, told The News Minute.

Before this, the last notable film to get commercial a release the neighbouring country was Rajnikanth's 2.0. “There is a lot of appreciation and almost a similar form of interest that was noticed in rest of the country. This is the first Kannada film getting screened in Pakistan officially," added Mallya.

The period action film is making history for Kannada cinema at the box office. The Yash starrer, which released on December 21 in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi, continues to have a dream run in the Indian and international markets. As per trade reports, at the end of 18 days, the film had crossed the Rs 200 crore mark and continues the winning streak.

KGF, directed by Prashanth Neel, is a two-part series. While the first part concentrated on Yash's rise as a gangster in Mumbai and Kolar Gold Fields, the second installment will focus on his fall.

