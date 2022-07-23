Yash Starrer KGF: Chapter 2 Completes 100 Days In Theatres

After much delay, the second part of KGF was released on April 14, 2022. And within a few days of its release, the sequel surpassed the expectations of KGF: Chapter 1. Yash starrer minted over Rs 1,000 crore at the box office. On July 22, the film has completed 100 days in theatres and fans across the nation are celebrating the feet with the hashtag “100 Monster Days Of KGF 2” on social media.

The makers of KGF: Chapter 2 have shared a one-minute video and thanked fans for their support. Along with the clip, they said, “This is just a beginning”. The post read, “Thank you for scripting and stitching this amazing journey for us. We can still feel the jubilation and reverberation all around us. We promise to keep you enthralled with our next monster hit and our home run!”

Check out the video here:

Thank You for scripting and stitching this amazing journey for us. We can still feel the jubilation & reverberation all around us. We promise to keep you enthralled with our next #Monster hit and of our home run!#KGF2 #100MonsterDaysOfKGF2#HombaleFilms pic.twitter.com/WDfHTG7fR6 — Hombale Films (@hombalefilms) July 22, 2022

KGF: Chapter 2 was directed by Prashanth Neel, who also expressed gratitude while sharing the same video. He tweeted, “Thank u to each and everyone for making this happen.”

Here’s the tweet:

Apart from Yash, it also stars Sanjay Dutt as the antagonist, Srinidhi Shetty as Yash’s love interest and Raveena Tandon and Prakash Raj in key roles. The film was released in Kannada, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam. While the music of the film was composed by Ravi Basrur, the cinematography was handled by Bhuvan Gowda and edited by Ujwal Kulkarni.

The film was produced by Vijay Kiragandur under the banner of Hombale Films.

The story of the movie shows how Rocky Bhai, played by Yash, grew up in Kolar gold mines and struggled to fulfil his mother’s promise.

On the work front, Yash is yet to announce his upcoming projects.

