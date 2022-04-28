Yash starrer KGF Chapter 2 Emerges as The 3rd Highest Grossing Hindi Film, Beats PK, Sanju and Tiger Zinda Hai

Yash starrer KGF Chapter 2 is unstoppable at the box-office. Not only is the film inching closer to the coveted 1000 crore club with its worldwide collection, but the film’s Hindi dub is also shattering records. It had entered the 300 crore club in just 11 days and now, in 14 days, it has already emerged as the third highest grossing film in Hindi. It also means that KGF: Chapter 2 has zoomed past the lifetime collection of some of the biggest Bollywood films like PK, Sanju and even Tiger Zinda Hai.

On Day 13, i.e, on Wednesday, the film has collected Rs. 6.25 crores, taking the total collection to a whopping to Rs. 343.13 crores. According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, this is more than the lifetime biz of Salman Khan- Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger Zinda Hai, Aamir Khan’s PK and Ranbir Kapoor starrer Sanju. The only two films it now has to cross are Dangal, and Baahubali: The Conclusion; the last being the only film in the 500 crore club. See the tweet here:

Talking about the worldwide box-office, KGF: Chapter 2 is just a few crores short of 1000 crores and would breach the mark this weekend. According to analyst Manobala Vijayabalan, the film earned Rs. 19.37 crores on Wednesday, and the total worldwide collection now stands at Rs. 926.67 crores. Here’s the detailed breakdown of its collection.

#KGFChapter2 WW Box OfficeREFUSES to slow down. Week 1 - ₹ 720.31 crWeek 2Day 1 - ₹ 30.18 crDay 2 - ₹ 26.09 crDay 3 - ₹ 42.15 crDay 4 - ₹ 64.83 crDay 5 - ₹ 23.74 crDay 6 - ₹ 19.37 crTotal - ₹ 926.67 cr DREAM run continues. — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) April 27, 2022

KGF 2 had become the fastest film to enter the 250 crore and 300 crore club, for the Hindi version. It has also become the second dubbed film after Baahubali: The Conclusion to be entering the 300 crore club. Starring Yash in the lead, the film also stars Bollywood stars Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon, Srinidhi Shetty and Prakash Raj in lead roles. The Prashanth Neel helmed film will also see a third part, as has been promised at the end of Chapter 3.

