Yash Starrer KGF: Chapter 2 Frenzy Costs Vijay’s Beast in Tamil Nadu

Kannada star Yash and filmmaker Prashanth Neel’s collaboration KGF: Chapter 2 has become a cult hit within two days of its release and it has created frenzy at the box office across the country. The film, which released on April 14, is getting a massive response pan-India. There is a high demand for the shows of the movie at theatres not only in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu but all across the country.

KGF: Chapter 2’s box office performance in Tamil Nadu has outperformed expectations. Several theatres in Tamil Nadu have scheduled special midnight shows between 12 am and 7 am this weekend. This is the first time a Kannada film has received such a positive response in Tamil Nadu.

At a point where Thalapathy Vijay’s Beast is in theatres, the buzz around KGF: Chapter 2 is extraordinary. While Beast was clearly the stronger film in the Tamil market, current reports show that the Vijay starrer spy drama is losing screens as a result of the KGF2 frenzy.

A Twitter user has recently tweeted how Beast is losing shows due to the massive success of KGF2. “Yash single-handedly dethroned Beast in our own TN," tweeted a user.

Thread about #KGFChapter2 Tamilandu bookings, extra shows and reviews to know how @TheNameIsYash single handedly dethroned Beast in our own TN.— T H A N G A M (@ThangamAK22) April 15, 2022

Theatres in Bihar were also compelled to start shows earlier than intended due to overwhelming demand.

Meanwhile, the makers disclosed on Friday that KGF 2 grossed Rs 134.5 crore in India on its first day, making the film one of the highest grossers on the opening day in Indian cinema history. The magnum opus shattered all previous box office records and established itself as one of the most successful Indian films of all time.

Sanjay Dutt marks his Kannada debut as the main antagonist with this film and Srinidhi Shetty plays the female lead. The dynamic duo of Yash and Sanjay Dutt are teamed with Raveena Tandon, Prakash Raj, Rao Ramesh, Easwari Rao and many others to form one of the most spectacular ensembles in film history.

