Yash Starrer KGF: Chapter 2 Leaves Aamir Khan’s Dangal Behind, Becomes The Second Highest Grossing Hindi Film

Kannada film KGF, which starred Yash in the lead and had clashed with Shah Rukh Khan starrer Zero in 2018, was written off by most trade analysts for taking such a big step. This was a clash that was avoidable, and who would anyway want to release their film on a day when Shah Rukh Khan would take over the big screens? However, the makers probably knew the potential their film had. Back then, it managed to overtake Zero, and that was the start of the history that the film would eventually create, with Chapter 2 emerging as the second highest grossing Hindi film.

Yes, you read that right. KGF: Chapter 2 has now overthrown Aamir Khan starrer Dangal to emerge as the second highest grossing Hindi film! On Wednesday, the Hindi version of the Yash starrer maintained its pace, and managed to mint Rs. 8.75 crores, despite this being the third week since its release. The total collection of the film is now Rs. 391.65 crores, and by Friday, it will easily breach the 400 crore mark.

BIGGG NEWS… #KGF2 surpasses #Dangal *lifetime biz*… NOW, 2ND HIGHEST GROSSING *HINDI* FILM… Glorious march towards ₹ 400 cr begins… [Week 3] Fri 4.25 cr, Sat 7.25 cr, Sun 9.27 cr, Mon 3.75 cr, Tue 9.57 cr, Wed 8.75 cr. Total: ₹ 391.65 cr. #India biz. #Hindi pic.twitter.com/PdImtreDrB— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 5, 2022

The only film that has grossed more than KGF: Chapter 2 is the Hindi version of the Telugu film, Baahubali: The Conclusion. Baahubali 2 had grossed over Rs. 500 crores, while KGF 2 is inkling close to 400 crores. With Doctor Strange and The Multiverse of Madness releasing this Friday, it seems that KGF 2 might finally have a competition at the box office. Interestingly, the top two highest grossing Hindi films are dubbed. Is it now time for filmmakers of the Hindi film industry to take a cue from other industries now?

KGF: Chapter 2 released on 14th April amidst much fanfare. The film shattered records with its release, and reached the 300 crore club in just 3 days. Apart from Yash, the film also starred Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Srinidhi Shetty and Prakash Raj in prominent roles. A sequel of the film is also in the making.

