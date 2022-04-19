Yash-Starrer KGF: Chapter 2 on Record-Breaking Spree. Check Collections

Yash-starrer KGF: Chapter 2, which was released four years after KGF: Chapter 1, has been breaking records at the box office and challenging SS Rajamouli’s RRR.

In Hindi, KGF Chapter 2 grossed Rs 53.95 crore on the first day (Friday) and topped the charts. Talking about the second day (Saturday), the film collected Rs 42.90 crore.

On the third day (Sunday), this film collected Rs 50.35 crore and topped the first three days with Rs 193.99 crore. On the fourth day, the film crossed Rs 200 crores mark. While it took 6 days for Rajamouli’s Baahubali 2 to reach the much-coveted Rs 200 crore mark, KGF Chapter 2 did it in just four days.

KGF Chapter 2 ranked ninth at the US box office with $2.9 million in its first three days, whereas RRR grossed over $7 million on its first weekend and was ranked at number 3. Kannada films have relatively fewer viewers in the US than Telugu films.

This is the first time a Kannada film has crossed the $1 million mark in the US. KGF Chapter 2 ranked ninth at the US box office, grossing $ 2.9 million in three days.

In India, Baahubali 2 alone has crossed Rs 500 crores. There is not a single Hindi film that has grossed Rs 400 crores in India. Some films, though, have performed well and crossed the Rs 300-crore mark. KGF Chapter 2 is expected to soon break the Rs 500-crore box office record of Baahubali 2.

