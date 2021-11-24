Yash Supports Aamir Khan Despite KGF 2 and Laal Singh Chaddha Box Office Clash

Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha, which is the official remake of Tom Hanks’ Oscar winning film Forrest Gump, is being delayed over and over again due to the Covid pandemic and other reasons. After yet another change in release date, the makers of Laal Singh Chaddha announced April 14 as the new date for theatrical debut. This will result in the highly anticipated film clashing with pan-India actioner KGF: Chapter 2, starring Yash and Sanjay Dutt.

In an interview (via Indian Express), Aamir clarified what is causing so much delay in getting this film made. “There are two ways of doing the visual effects — you can do a rush job or you can go for quality work. I didn’t want a rush job, hence I preferred to postpone the film,” he said.

Talking about clash with KGF 2 and how the makers supported him despite clashing at the box office with Laal Singh Chaddha, Aamir shared, “I hate to give the impression that I am trespassing on someone else’s territory, but since I am playing a Sikh for the first time in my career, the Baisakhi day (14th April) seemed to be the most appropriate for the release of Laal Singh Chaddha. Before I finalised the date, I profusely apologised to the producer (Vijay Kiragandur), director (Prashanth Neel), and lead man (Yash) of KGF Chapter 2. I wrote to them and explained my predicament. I told them how the lockdown had made matters difficult for all producers. I also explained that a Baisakhi release for my film would be ideal. They understood my viewpoint and were good enough to ask me to go ahead in spite of their film releasing on the same day. I was very touched by their gesture. In fact, I had a long heart-to-heart conversation with Yash who was very supportive of my plan."

Laal Singh Chaddha is directed by Advait Chandan, and also features Kareena Kapoor Khan, Naga Chaitanya and Mona Singh.

