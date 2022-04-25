Yash to Sanjay Dutt, How Much The Stars Received For KGF: Chapter 2

There’s no stopping KGF: Chapter 2, the sequel to the 2018 smash hit KGF: Chapter 1, at the box office. The multi-starrer, with Kannada actor Yash headlining it, and supported by Prakash Raj, Srinidhi Shetty and Bollywood stars Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon has smashed records one after another.

KGF:2 has already become the seventh-highest-grossing Indian film of all time. Here’s how much the movie’s top cast received for their roles in the film.

1. Yash

Yash, one of the highest-paid actors in South India, took around Rs 30 crore to play the role of Raja Krishnappa Bairya, aka Rocky Bhai in the film. Usually, actors take around Rs. 20 crores for a movie.

2. Sanjay Dutt

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt plays the role of villain Adhira in the film. He took around Rs 9 crore for the negative roll.

3. Srinidhi Shetty

Model and actor Srinidhi Shetty plays Reena Desai, Rocky’s wife, in KGF2. She took home Rs 3 crores for her role.

4. Raveena Tandon

Another Bollywood diva Raveena Tandon has worked in many South films in the past. She made a great comeback with KGF 2 in Kannada. In the film, she played the role of Indian Prime Minister Ramika Sen and took Rs 1.5 crore for the role.

5. Prakash Raj

Popular actor Prakash Raj, who acted in Bollywood films like Singham and Dabangg 2, played the role of Vijayendra Ingalagi in KGF 2. For this role, he was paid around Rs 80-82 lakh.

6. Malvika Avinash

Malvika has played the role of Deepa Hegde, the editor-in-chief of a news channel. He is reported to have received around Rs 60-62 lakh for the role.

7. Anant Nagarkatte

Anant Nagarkatte played the role of Anand Ingalagi, for which he has charged around ₹50-52 Lakhs.

Director Prashant Neil took home Rs 15 crore for directing the film.

#KGF2 continues its Blockbuster run… Remains first choice of moviegoers, despite a new release [#Jersey]… Expect major growth on [second] Sat and Sun… Will join ₹ 300 cr Club on [second] Sat/Sun… [Week 2] Fri 11.56 cr. Total: ₹ 280.19 cr. #India biz. #Hindi pic.twitter.com/wwXxQt7Y8y — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 23, 2022

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh has revealed that KGF 2 has collected Rs 280.19 crore with its Hindi version alone. “#KGF2 continues its Blockbuster run. Remains the first choice of moviegoers, despite a new release [#Jersey. Expect major growth on [second] Sat and Sun… Will join ₹ 300 Crore Club on [second] Sat/Sun… [Week 2] Fri 11.56 cr. Total: ₹ 280.19 cr. #India biz. #Hindi,” he tweeted.

