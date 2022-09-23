Yashas Surya And Yogaraj Bhat Spill The Beans On Their Film Garadi

Actor Yashas Surya is popular for his roles in films like Mruthyu, Kurukshetra, Odeya and Chakravarthy, among others. Yashas is now gearing up for his upcoming film, titled Garadi, which is directed by Yogaraj Bhat. Yashas will be seen playing the role of a wrestler in this Kannada movie. In one of their recent interviews, the actor-director duo spilt the beans on Garadi.

During the interview, Yogaraj was asked if it is the first time that Yashas will enact a tough character on screen. There was also a lot of chatter about the actor being a misfit for such roles. The filmmaker rubbished all the rumours and said that Yashas has done a brilliant job at portraying the role of a wrestler in the film.

Yogaraj also said that the actor has left no stone unturned for getting into the skin of the titular role in Garadi. Yogaraj has also revealed that the actor followed a strict diet regime for his character.

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

Yashas is extremely excited to bowl the audience over with his new avatar. The Chitte actor stated that the shooting of Garadi will soon be concluded. He also revealed that the makers are yet to complete the shooting of a song from the film.

When Yashas was asked about his opinion on Yogaraj Bhat’s filmmaking, he said that Yogaraj has a different approach to film direction. According to Yashas, actors are first given ample time to connect with their characters. He also shared that Yogaraj creates a comfort zone for actors, which proves important for their character’s growth. Yashas then lauded the clarity with which the Mugulu Nage director shoots every scene, which helps in the perfect execution of shots.

However, it remains to be seen how Garadi performs at the box office. The Kannada film is produced by actor-turned-politician BC Patil, who is currently serving as the agriculture minister of Karnataka.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here