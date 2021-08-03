Yashika Aanand on Her Accident, Best Friend's Death: Will Forever Feel Guilty to be Alive

Tamil film actress Yashika Aanand recently made headlines after her she met with a tragic incident. In the mishap, her friend Pavani, who was with her in the car, died. Yashika survived the accident but was brutally injured. The actress was rushed to the hospital wherein she underwent surgery. Finally, on August 02, Yashika was shifted from ICU to a normal ward. On Tuesday, Yashika turned 22.

Although she survived the deadly accident, it has left the actress devasted. On the occasion of her birthday, she shared an emotional note on her social media handle, through which Yashika paid heartfelt condolence to the family of her deceased friend. The actress wrote that she will forever feel guilty to be alive. Yashika shared that she doesn’t know whether she should thank god for saving her from the tragic accident or blame him for taking away her best friend.

Expressing how much she is missing Pavani, Yashika apologised for the pain her family is going through. “I really miss Pavani. I am really sorry, I put your family in such a horrible situation. Hope your soul rest in peace I pray you to come back to me!! Hope someday your family forgives me! I'll forever cherish our memories paw,” she wrote in the note.

Yashika shared that she won't be celebrating her birthday, and also urged her fans to not celebrate the day. Currently, the actress is recovering in Chennai’s private hospital. Police officials had confirmed that Yashika was not drunk when the incident took place. However, as she was driving the vehicle, her license was seized. Reports claimed that her license will be revoked but no official statement has been issued on the same.

For the unversed, Yashika was returning to Chennai via East Coast Road and the car crashed at the central maiden. As the actress lost control of the car, it landed in a pit. The accident took place during wee hours on Sunday.

