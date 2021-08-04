Yashika Anand Details Trauma After Road Accident, Says 'Won't be Able to Walk or Stand for 5 Months'

South actress Yashika Anand was shifted from ICU to the normal ward on August 03, after her surgery was successfully carried out. The actress met with a severe road accident last month as her car crashed on East Coast Road in Chennai. The incident left a dreadful mark on Yashika as she not only suffered serious injuries but also lost one of her best friends. The SUV, which the actress was driving, overturned after hitting a divider. The horrific accident took place during the wee hours of July 24.

In her latest Instagram post, she shared a health update through which it was learned that the actress will not be able to “walk or stand for the next five months” as she has suffered "multiple fracture in her pelvic bone.” The actress penned that she is "mentally and physically injured" and her physical pain is nothing compared to what she has lost.

In her health update post, she added, “I have to pass motions on the same bed. I can't turn left or right also. I have been stiff for these many days. My back is fully injured.” Yashika wrote that it was a rebirth for her, which she didn't ask for. The actress thanked her well-wishers for all the prayers and love.

In her previous post, she had called out those who have been trolling and spreading rumours about her being intoxicated while driving. Calling such people "cheap", she wrote that police confirmed she and her friends were not intoxicated at all. However, several reports claimed that her license will likely be revoked, but no official statement has confirmed it.

On August 03, the actress had revealed she will not be celebrating her birthday. Yashika shared that she will forever feel guilty to be alive. “I don't know if I should thank god for saving me from that tragic accident or blame god whole my life for taking my bestest friend away from me,” she added.

