Yashika Anand Refused a Wild Card Entry in Big Boss Ultimate

Bigg Boss Tamil 2 fame actress and model Yashika Anand has refused a wild card entry into the OTT only version of the reality show, Big Boss Ultimate, which now streams on Disney+Hotstar.

The actress during a recent Instagram Q&A session said that she participated in the Bigg Boss Tamil season 2 when she was 18 and she can’t perform the tasks now owing to her injuries after the road accident.

Yashika met with a road accident last year and was admitted to the hospital in critical condition. The actress also lost her friend Vallichetti Pavani in the accident. In an Instagram post, the actress had stated that she will forever feel guilty to be alive and hoped that Pavani’s family will forgive her. The accident took place in Mahabalipuram town of Tamil Nadu.

Yashika Anand was evicted from Bigg Boss Tamil Season 2 after completing more than three months. She bagged the fifth position in the reality show and was also awarded a cash prize of Rs 5 lakhs for winning tasks. The actress has also bagged the Best Actress Award at Las Vegas Independent Film Festival 2021 for the film Bestie.

There are also speculations that Bigg Boss Tamil Season 3 contestant Losliya Mariyanesan is expected to participate in Bigg Boss Ultimate via a wild card entry.

Losliya Mariyanesan is a Sri Lankan model and TV personality who appeared in the film Friendship in 2021 alongside cricketer Harbhajan Singh.

Big Boss Ultimate is a Tamil reality TV show that is a digital version of the controversial reality show. It is hosted by the actor Simbu, who recently replaced Kamal Haasan as the host. The show started streaming on Disney+Hotstar from January 30.

