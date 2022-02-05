Yashika Anand Reveals She Parted Ways With Niroop Nandakumar

Actress Yashika Anand, who gained fame after participating in Bigg Boss Tamil 2, recently did a Q&A session on Instagram to interact with her fans. The actress during her Q&A session revealed that she and actor Niroop Nandakumar are no longer in a relationship. The actress stated that they had broken up a couple of months back.

While answering a fan’s query on her relationship with Niroop, she revealed about not being together with the Bigg Boss Ultimate contestant. The actress replied, “We broke up a couple of months back."

Further, she went on to express that after their break-up they both are now moving on in their lives. Yashika also stated that for now she has no plans of getting married.

In the query, the fan asked the actress about her wedding plans with Niroop, to which she replied, “We are good friends now and are slowly moving on. I don’t see any marriage plans with anyone right now."

In the session, Yashika has answered many other questions about her upcoming projects and personal life. Yashika made her debut in Tamil film industry in 2016 with comedy-drama Kavalai Vendam. She later played many notable roles in movies including Iruttu Arayil Murattu Kuththu Maniyaar Kudumbam, NOTA and Zombie.

Yashika’s entry into the Bigg Boss television reality show shot her to fame and gave her the opportunity to transform herself into a popular actress. During her days as a contestant in Bigg Boss Tamil season 2, Yashika remained in news due to a kiss on live camera with Niroop Nandakumar.

Yashika was in news, in 2020, following a rumour that she got married amid the lockdown. The rumour spread even more when she shared photos of herself in silk saree and bindi. But soon she rubbished all the rumors clarifying that pictures are from a photoshoot.

In 2021, Yashika faced a tragic car accident and sustained severe injuries. In the accident, she lost one of her friends. After undergoing major surgeries for months, the actress recovered successfully.

