Yashoda Box Office Collection Day 1: Samantha Breaks Into A Dance As Film Records Good Opening

Yashoda Box Office Collection Day 1: Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s latest film Yashoda recorded a good box office opening. The film which features Samantha as a surrogate mother has recorded Rs 6.32 crore, trade analyst Ramesh Bala tweeted on Saturday.

Taking to Twitter, Bala wrote, “With huge Positive Talk & Phenomenal Response, #Yashoda bags 6.32CR Gross WORLDWIDE on DAY 1.” The initial opening day box office collection of the film hinted that the film has collected at least Rs 3 crore. A film expert that goes by the Twitter handle @HanuNews tweeted on Saturday morning that the film’s international collection is Rs 3.5 crore.

Samantha retweeted the figures and expressed her excitement about the box office reception. “Doing a dance right now !! #Yashoda,” she tweeted.

Yashoda has received good reviews from fans. Taking to her Instagram, Samantha shared a few audience reviews she received. Sharing a series of photos of screenshots of tweets praising Yashoda, Samantha wrote, “Day made… Thank you for the encouragement and appreciation. Feel motivated to work harder. Ever grateful.” Actress Raashii Khanna also congratulated Samantha in the comment section.

The film has received good reviews from critics as well. News18’s review of the film reads: “The film is engaging, especially the second half. The loose ends tie up well and the final twist makes up for the slow first half. Samantha shoulders even the weakest of scenes seamlessly. While we’ve seen Samantha in her chirpy avatar in her previous movies, Yashoda offers Samantha to put her action foot forward and she shines in those scenes.”

Following Yashoda, Samantha has a number of releases in the pipeline. These include Shaakuntalam, Kushi with Vijay Deverakonda, and the Indian adaptation of Citadel. However, Samantha has been focusing on her health as well for she has been diagnosed with Myositis.

