Yashoda First Reviews Say Samantha Ruth Prabhu Shines in Engaging, Emotional Thriller

The first reviews of Yashoda, starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu, are out and they are largely positive. In the film, directed by Hari–Harish, the Telugu actress plays a surrogate mother who unravels the secrets of the corrupt medical world.

Samantha is being praised for her “exceptional” performance in the film. A user called Yashoda “an engaging thriller,” while adding that Samantha has acted with “great conviction” in the movie. Another one tweeted, “Decent Engaging Emotional Thriller. Samantha Ruth Prabhu is the lifeline of the film. Other Cast was apt and good. BGM is Superb. Visuals and action scenes are good.” Calling Yashoda “a satisfactory emotional thriller,” a third user said, “Interesting story/setup that is told in a partly engaging way. Twists were decent but payoffs should’ve been better along with the climax portion. Samantha gave a great performance.”

#Yashoda A Satisfactory Emotional Thriller that works for the most part Interesting story/setup that is told in a partly engaging way. Twists were decent but payoffs should’ve been better along with the climax portion. Samantha gave a great performance. Decent! Rating: 2.75-3/5 — Venky Reviews (@venkyreviews) November 11, 2022

#Yashoda Review: Decent Engaging Emotional Thriller 👌#SamanthaRuthPrabhu is the lifeline of the film 👍 Other Cast were apt & good 👌 BGM is Superb 💯 Visuals & Action Scenes are good 👍 Concept 👏 Rating: ⭐⭐⭐/5#YashodaTheMovie #YashodaReview #Samantha pic.twitter.com/YZfACi5gua — Kumar Swayam (@KumarSwayam3) November 11, 2022

#Yashoda is an engaging thriller ! 👍#Samantha acts with great conviction.

Intriguing plot with twits and turns. Go for it! 3.5/5#YashodaReview pic.twitter.com/wMc1Q03Xtc — Santosh R. Goteti (@GotetiSantosh) November 11, 2022

Fans and the film fraternity were left shocked recently when Samantha Ruth Prabhu revealed her struggle with a rare disease called myositis. But that hasn’t made her take it slow in her career. Samantha has been busy with back-to-back films. Yashoda will see her in an action avatar. Well, this isn’t the first time that Samantha will be doing hardcore action in her movie. Her portrayal of Raji, a resolute and powerful Sri Lankan Tamil liberation fighter out on a suicide mission, in the second season of the acclaimed web series The Family Man, won her immense accolades and appreciation. And with Yashoda, Samantha is collaborating with action director Yannick Ben for the second time after The Family Man.

Interestingly, Yashoda has earned around Rs 55 crore even before its release, according to film trade expert Ramesh Bala. This is said to be the highest pre-release business for a Samantha film that is headlined by a woman.

