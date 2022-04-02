Yashpal Sharma Reveals Biggest Setback of Being a Bollywood Villain on TKSS, Says Girls Don't Come Close

Count on The Kapil Sharma Show to keep you hooked to your television screens and you will never be disappointed. We can even bet on that. Several celebrities from the tinsel town grace the show with their presence and spill beans on many aspects of their personal and professional lives. And ace comedian Kapil Sharma never fails to entertain us with his jokes and satirical questions he asked the celebs. With that being said, this weekend the comedian will be joined by Bollywood's most celebrated villains including Ashish Vidyarthi, Mukesh Rishi, Yashpal Sharma, and Abhimanyu Singh.

A promo clip posted by the official Instagram account of Sony TV shows the fans what they can expect from the upcoming episode of the show. In the video, which is making the rounds of the internet, Kapil asked Yashpal if he ever faced the drawback of playing the roles of the villains. And to this, what the Gangaajal actor replied will leave you in splits. In the viral promo clip, the comedian can be heard saying, “Yashpal bhai itne pyaare insaan hain. Sir aapko kabhi nuksaan hua hai villain wale role karne ka (Yashpal sir is such a sweet person. Sir have ever realised any con to playing villain on-screen)?” To this, the actor replied, “Nuksaan yehi hai ki ladkiyan photo nahi click karati hain lag kar ke, itna itna door khadi hoti hain (The setback is that girls don't come close to me while clicking photos. They stand at a distance).” Leaving everyone laughing out loud. Watch the video here:

Advertisement

As always, the comedian was on fire, as he next turned to Ashish and asked him about his vlog. Kapil said that the pictures of the restaurant that he posts and gives feedback - are his passion in the reality or he does that just to save money. The comedian also celebrated his 41st birthday in the upcoming episode, as in one of the videos Kapil can also be seen cutting the cake and others can be seen singing to him.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.