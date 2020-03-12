English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Coronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Yash's Baby Girl Ayra Has a 'Not so Amused' Reaction to His Summer Hairdo, See Pic

Yash and Arya

Yash and Arya

Yash and Ayra's social media post is winning hearts of his fans.

Share this:

Tollywood actor Yash (KGF: Chapter 1) took to social media to share an adorable father-daughter moment that will melt hearts of his fans.

Recently, Yash posted a heartwarming photo featuring one-year old daughter Ayra in his arms along with a sweet funny chat in the caption.

The photo shows both father and daughter gazing straight at each other endearingly while Ayra looks extremely inquisitive about Yash's summer haircut.

"Ayra: Dad, I know its summer... but I'm damn sure THIS is NOT summer cut! Dad: Well... ahem!(sic)" he wrote.

Yash married actress Radhika Pandit in 2016 and they became parents to Ayra in December 2018. The couple is also blessed with a son.

A few days ago, the 34-year-old actor wished wife Radhika on her birthday with an adorable post on the photo-sharing platform. Sharing a delightful snap, he wrote, “Happy birthday to the oldest kid of our home!”

View this post on Instagram

Happy birthday to the oldest kid of our home! 😘

A post shared by Yash (@thenameisyash) on

Yash is best remembered for his performance in the critically acclaimed 2018 action film KGF: Chapter 1. Currently, he is busy filming for its sequel, helmed by the director of the previous part, Prashanth Neel.

For KGF: Chapter 2, Srinidhi Shetty and Anant Nag will retain the roles from the prequel. Bollywood actors, Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon are set to join the lead star cast alongside Yash. The film is expected to release in July this year.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Share this:

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Next Story