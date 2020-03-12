Yash's Baby Girl Ayra Has a 'Not so Amused' Reaction to His Summer Hairdo, See Pic

Tollywood actor Yash (KGF: Chapter 1) took to social media to share an adorable father-daughter moment that will melt hearts of his fans.

Recently, Yash posted a heartwarming photo featuring one-year old daughter Ayra in his arms along with a sweet funny chat in the caption.

The photo shows both father and daughter gazing straight at each other endearingly while Ayra looks extremely inquisitive about Yash's summer haircut.

"Ayra: Dad, I know its summer... but I'm damn sure THIS is NOT summer cut! Dad: Well... ahem!(sic)" he wrote.

Yash married actress Radhika Pandit in 2016 and they became parents to Ayra in December 2018. The couple is also blessed with a son.

A few days ago, the 34-year-old actor wished wife Radhika on her birthday with an adorable post on the photo-sharing platform. Sharing a delightful snap, he wrote, “Happy birthday to the oldest kid of our home!”

Yash is best remembered for his performance in the critically acclaimed 2018 action film KGF: Chapter 1. Currently, he is busy filming for its sequel, helmed by the director of the previous part, Prashanth Neel.

For KGF: Chapter 2, Srinidhi Shetty and Anant Nag will retain the roles from the prequel. Bollywood actors, Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon are set to join the lead star cast alongside Yash. The film is expected to release in July this year.

